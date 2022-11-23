Friday’s Dexter sale in Raphoe Mart was the first of its kind, being the first Dexter-only sale to take place in Ireland.
A mix of senior and junior bulls, breeding cows and heifers went under the hammer after the pre-sale show.
Breeding cows and heifers were most sought after, with stock bulls following closely.
The top third of cattle sold for €6.60/kg, with the bottom third selling for €2.28/kg to give a sale average of €4.67/kg.
Sixty-nine of the 79 cattle exhibited sold to give a clearance rate of 87.5%.
Heifer calves sold from €600 to €800, with many of the heifers and cows on show selling for €1,1100 to €1,800 on the night. Senior stock bulls sold from €1,080 to €1,650.
Top price
Top price of the night went to Screig Laura, a black short cow born in 2020. She sold with her black bull calf at foot for the top price of €1,800.
The highest-priced bull was Ballyboley Barney, which sold for €1,750, with Homeland Heath Juno, who sired the butcher’s choice bullock, knocked down at €1,650.
Top-priced heifer calf was shared between Vincent Carr’s lot 58 Boeshill organic Flora and Dermot McGinty’s lot 51 McGintys Cloghan selling for €800.
