This Dexter cow with bull calf at foot sold for the top price of €1,800. / Glenalla Photography

Friday’s Dexter sale in Raphoe Mart was the first of its kind, being the first Dexter-only sale to take place in Ireland.

A mix of senior and junior bulls, breeding cows and heifers went under the hammer after the pre-sale show.

Breeding cows and heifers were most sought after, with stock bulls following closely.

The top third of cattle sold for €6.60/kg, with the bottom third selling for €2.28/kg to give a sale average of €4.67/kg.

Sixty-nine of the 79 cattle exhibited sold to give a clearance rate of 87.5%.

Heifer calves sold from €600 to €800, with many of the heifers and cows on show selling for €1,1100 to €1,800 on the night. Senior stock bulls sold from €1,080 to €1,650.

Top price

Top price of the night went to Screig Laura, a black short cow born in 2020. She sold with her black bull calf at foot for the top price of €1,800.

The highest-priced bull was Ballyboley Barney, which sold for €1,750, with Homeland Heath Juno, who sired the butcher’s choice bullock, knocked down at €1,650.

Top-priced heifer calf was shared between Vincent Carr’s lot 58 Boeshill organic Flora and Dermot McGinty’s lot 51 McGintys Cloghan selling for €800.

In pictures

This Dexter bullock weighed 310kg and sold for €800 (€2.58/kg). /Glenalla Photography

This Dexter heifer weighed 240kg and sold for €1,460 (€6.08/kg). /Glenalla Photography

This Dexter bull weighed 505kg and sold for €1,750 (€3.47/kg). /Glenalla Photography

This Dexter heifer weighed 280kg and sold for €1,360 (€4.86/kg). /Glenalla Photography

This Dexter bull weighed 540kg and sold for €1,650 (€3.06/kg). /Glenalla Photography

This Dexter bull calf weighed 225kg and sold for €1,050 (€4.62/kg). /Glenalla Photography