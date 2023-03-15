This Belgian Blue bull born in February 2022 and weighing 360kg sold for €840 (€2.33/kg).

On Saturday 11 March, Cashel Mart, Co Tipperary, held its first sale online in conjunction with the online selling platform Martbids.

The market house is thought to be the first in the country to change from one online selling platform to another and the first sale on the system appeared to be a success.

The calf sale was much stronger than the weeks previous, with both numbers and prices increasing across the board from the two weeks previous.

Farmer buyers were active around the ring and online for the stronger calves that were in the six- to eight-week-old age bracket.

Some of these six- to eight-week-old calves were met with increases of between €40 and €60. Calves in general sold from €5 to €315.

Cow and cattle numbers saw a small number of entries on the day, which weren’t helped by the recent spell of weather.

However, the smaller numbers also met a solid trade.

Top call was paid for two Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 525kg that sold for €1,560 (€2.97/kg). Friesian cows topped at €1,500 and heifers topped at €1,270.

Cashel Mart is holding a special dairy sale on Thursday 16 March, with a lot of interest from local dairy farmers.

In pictures

This group of eight Hereford-cross bullocks born between January and March 2022 and weighing 310kg sold for €780 (€2.52/kg).

This Shorthorn-cross in-calf heifer born in June 2021 sold for €1,190 (€2.45/kg).

This Salers-cross cow and Limousin-cross calf sold for €1,480.

This Friesian cow born in March 2018 and weighing 675kg sold for €1,270 (€1.88/kg).

This Friesian cow born in March 2014 and weighing 635kg sold for €1,210 (€1.91/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in May 2022 and weighing 340kg and sold for €710 (€2.09/kg).