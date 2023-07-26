This Charolais-cross bullock born April 2022 and weighing 576kg sold for €1,650 (€2.86/kg).

The general cattle sale on Tuesday in Ballina Mart met with solid demand overall, with the smaller entry of stock forcing buyers to battle hard to secure numbers.

Quality was variable, with some excellent-quality continental-type bullocks and heifers meeting the best demand, while lighter-type stores or dairy beef cattle met a stickier trade.

Bullock numbers have been low over the past number of weeks, especially the number of finished cattle, according to mart manager Billy Loftus, as northern activity for these types is yet to take off again for the season.

Bullocks

Bullocks weighing 500kg to 600kg sold between €1,190 and €1,660/head (€2.15/kg to €3.05/kg).

Bullocks from 600kg to 700kg sold between €1,510 and €1,660/head (€2.20/kg to €2.94/kg), while heavy bullocks over 700kg were small in numbers and sold between €1,890 and €1,900 (€2.85/kg to €2.91/kg).

Greatest demand was seen for U and R grade continental types in the 500kg to 600kg category, with farmers viewing these as better value than weanlings at the current prices.

A good number of heifers were present, with solid demand met for lots, again with quality driving price.

It was mainly farmer buyers active, with the majority being store-type animals, with a small number of suitable replacement heifers also passing through the ring.

Heifers from 500kg to 600kg sold between €1,370 and €1,650/ head (€2.24/kg to €3/kg), with lots between 600 kgand 700kg selling between €1,573 and €1,660/head (€2.19/kg to €2.89/kg).

Cull trade

Cull trade was variable, with low numbers of quality fleshed cows on offer.

Well-fleshed continental types met with the firmest demand and generally broached the €2.50/kg mark, but the majority of cows were store-type, freshly weaned animals that required further feeding.

Trade overall

Mart manager Billy Loftus said: “Overall, numbers are small, which would be normal for the time of year. As numbers increase in the next few weeks, we should see greater export demand, especially for finished type cattle as they begin to come off grass.

“Autumn-born weanlings have been slow to hit the mart, but we have our special weanling sale on 8 August and hope to see this kickstart the number of weanlings hitting the yard.”

In pictures

This Belgian Blue-cross bullock born May 2021 and weighing 530kg sold for €1,480 (€2.79/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born April 2022 and weighing 384kg sold for €1,070 (€2.78/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born May 2021 and weighing 534kg sold for €1,400 (€€2.62/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow weighed 712kg and scanned to a Charolais bull sold for €1,900 (€2.66/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born February 2020 and weighing 538kg sold for €1,160 (€2.15/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross cow born April 2019 and weighing 788kg sold for €1,750 (€2.22/kg).

This Charolais-cross cow born April 2019 and weighing 708kg sold for €1,700 (€2.40/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow born March 2017 and weighing 670kg sold for €1,450 (€2.16/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born April 2022 and weighing 386kg sold for €1,230 (€3.19/kg).