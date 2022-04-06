This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 475kg and born May 2020 sold for €1,240 (€2.61/kg).

These three Limousin-cross bulls weighing 352kg and born February 2021 sold for €970 (€2.75/kg) each.

This batch of five Limousin- and Angus-cross bullocks weighing 422kg and born from January to March 2021 sold for €850 (€2.01/kg) each.

These Friesian- and Aberdeen Angus-cross bullocks weighing 415kg on average and born January and February 2021 sold for €760 (€1.83/kg).

This batch of five Aubrac-cross bullocks averaging 373kg and born from February to May 2021 sold for €720 (€1.93/kg) each.

These three Charolais-cross bullocks averaging 360kg and born from January to May 2021 sold for €960 (€2.67/kg) each.

These two Limosuin bullocks averaging 345kg and born February 2021 sold for €900 (€2.61/kg) each.

These three Limousin-cross heifers born July and August 2020 and averaging 447kg sold for €1,140 (€2.55/kg).

These three Friesian-cross bullocks weighing 460kg and born March 2020 sold for €1,000 (€2.17/kg).

These two Limousin-cross heifers weighing 350kg and born April 2021 sold for €920 (€2.63/kg) each.

These three good-quality Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 330kg and born March 2021 sold for €1,010 (€3.06/kg).

There was a vibrant trade for any slaughter-fit or short-keep cattle at Enniscorthy Mart, Co Wexford, on Tuesday.

Mart manger Kevin Murphy reported a more positive tone to the trade overall, with factory agents and specialist finishers continuing to drive the beef cattle.

Good-quality fleshed heifers weighing in excess of 550kg ranged in price from€2.60/kg to €2.75/kg, with top-quality bullocks weighing upwards of 600kg ranging on average from €2.70/kg a top of €2.95/kg for an entry of excellent quality Charolais cattle.

Dairy-bred cattle sold in the region of €2.30/kg to €2.50/kg, with small numbers of heavy fleshed Friesians from €2/kg to €2.20/kg.

Numbers of continental store cattle were up on the week and good R and U grading lots met a solid demand, with more buyers present purchasing cattle for summer grazing systems.

Bullocks and heifers weighing in the region of 460kg to 570kg averaged around the €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg mark, with select lots of excellent-quality types rising to €2.70/kg to €2.75/kg.

Dairy-bred cattle in this weight category averaged around €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg for nice-quality Angus and Hereford lots, with plainer-quality types selling similar to Friesian cattle in and around €2/kg to €2.15/kg.

The best demand in the yearling category of stock is for cattle with good weight for age or capable of doing a quick thrive irrespective of breed type.

Top-quality suckler-bred stock sold from €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg, with select lots hitting as high as €3/kg.

Plainer-quality lots with poor weight for age were steadier following price pressure in recent weeks. Prices for plainer-quality yearlings weighing 280kg to 340kg ranged from €2/kg to €2.35/kg, with good Friesians selling in the region of €1.80/kg and poor-quality lots back to €1.60/kg.

Cows were a great trade, with fleshed Friesian cows selling from €1.90/kg to €2.10/kg, while continental cows hit as high as €2.50/kg. Friesian cows with a medium cover of flesh are selling from €1.60/kg to €1.80/kg, with very few cows presented lacking flesh from €1/kg to €1.30/kg.