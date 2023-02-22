This one-month-old Friesian bull weighed 52kg and sold for €65.

A total of 370 calves went through the ring at Kanturk Mart on Tuesday for this week’s calf sale.

This represented a lift of almost 200 calves compared with the previous week’s sale at the north Cork venue and numbers are on par with the sales from the same time in 2022.

There was a good mix of Friesians and beef-cross calves throughout the yard and they met a good trade.

Friesian bull calves for shipping were making from €40 to €90, while up to €120 was available for the stronger Friesian bull calf. A small number of Friesians sold either side of this price range.

The Duhallow mart has built up a reputation for its Angus- and Hereford-cross stores and that was reflected in a strong turnout of calves from those breeds.

Beef breeds

Traditional beef breed bulls were mainly selling for between €120 and €280, while heifer calves from these breeds were generally selling for between €100 and €240.

Some lighter calves under 48kg and between two to three weeks of age sold for under this price range.

While it’s early in the year yet, mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe felt there weren’t as many Friesian bull calves out compared with other years.

Speaking after the sale, he said: “They just don’t seem to be out there in the same numbers so far. Maybe more farmers used beef bulls or sexed semen.

“Trade is good. There are plenty of local customers buying calves, as well as our exporters, and plenty customers for the Angus and Hereford calves.

Farmer buyers

“Farmer buyers are paying from around €100 up to €120 for a good Friesian bull calf and shippers are anxious for the type of calf they want.

“The farmers who have the time and are interested in having a good calf for sale are making a reasonable sum and there’s an outlet for those calves, but for the poorer calves, there’s not so many customers.

“We’ll be getting busier over the next few weeks with calves and we have a calf promotion sponsored by Kanturk Credit Union at all our calf sales in March,” he said.

Online selling has proved very successful for Kanturk Mart since it came into being and has opened up a new customer base, especially for stores and cows.

Having got feedback from some online calf buyers, it has introduced weighing of calves recently.

“We started weighing the calves last week. We had a few enquiries from online customers to weigh because they often bought calves that weren’t as big as they thought.

“The calves are sold in the same ring as the weanlings, so the scales was in place already and we’re getting used to it. So far so good.”

In pictures

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 70kg and sold for €265.

These two-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 63kg and sold for €250.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 52kg and sold for €120.

These three-week-old Montbeliarde-cross bulls weighed 53kg and sold for €90.

These two-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 52kg and sold for €145.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 70kg and sold for €245.

This three-week-old Belgian blue-cross bull weighed 68kg and sold for €350.

This two-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 62kg and sold for €255.

This three-week-old Friesian bull weighed 76kg and sold for €100.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 60kg and sold for €140.

This three-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 70kg and sold for €120.