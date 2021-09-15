This batch of five lighter ewe lambs sold for €84 each.

The Brockagh Perth Blackface Sheepbreeders Association held its annual female replacement sale in Brockagh Mart, Co Donegal, on Friday 10 September.

There was an entry of in excess of 450 head from the 30-member group. The majority of sheep on offer were split between ewe hoggets and ewe lambs, with a small selection of mature ewes.

The trade for ewe hoggets followed the general trend seen in breeding sales nationwide, whereby producers had expectations of higher prices based on the strong trade earlier in the year.

The trade was still positive, with hoggets meeting keen demand from local farmers combined with general interest.

The typical run of prices for general-quality hoggets on offer ranged from €140 to €200 per head. Show-type hoggets, some of which were presented in pairs or individually, sold from €200 to €400, while the show champion sold for €850.

Ewe lambs met a brisk trade, with prices ranging on average from €80 upwards for lighter lambs to €130 to €140 for stronger ewe lambs. Again, a selection of show-type and top-quality ewe lambs exceeded this range, with the top ewe lamb on the night selling for €920.

The mature ewes consisted mainly of second- to fourth-crop ewes of good quality, with prices from €80 to €100.

