This December 2021-born Limousin-cross bull weanling weighed 460kg and sold for €1,710 (€3.71/kg).

Demand for all types of stock was high, from weanling heifers right through to finished bullocks at Balla Mart’s general cattle sale on Saturday last.

Just over 600 head was put forward on the day, with a 92.5% clearance rate achieved.

The mart reported that it was still seeing a large amount of heavy cattle coming through, with sellers opting to sell live rather than bring cattle to the factory.

Bullocks sold well throughout the weight brackets. Those between 350kg and 400kg sold to an average of €2.46/kg, with the top third selling for €2.92/kg.

Bullocks between 400kg and 500kg sold to an average of €2.81/kg, with the top third selling for €3/kg, while lots weighing between 500kg and 600kg averaged €2.67/kg.

The top price across the sale was achieved by a Charolais-cross bullock weighing 795kg selling for €2,530 (€3.18/kg).

Heifer ring

The heifer ring had a packed crowd surrounding it, with activity from farmers, agents and Northern Ireland buyers.

Lighter stores from 350kg to 400kg sold to an average of €2.69/kg, with heifers from 400kg to 500kg up on the week previous, averaging €2.77/kg.

Heavy heifers weighing 500kg-plus were €2.68/kg, with the top price in the heifers going to a Limousin-cross weighing 675kg selling for €2,050 (€3.04/kg).

The top price in suckler cows saw a 2014-born Limousin cow with its bull calf at foot selling for €2,400.

Special weanling sale

With the special weanling sale taking place, quality weanlings came out and met with strong demand.

Bull weanlings weighing 300kg to 400kg averaged €2.81/kg, while lots from 400kg to 450kg averaged €2.78/kg.

Bulls weighing 450kg-plus met with the strongest demand, with an average of €3.03/kg achieved, with MartBids analysis showing the top third in this weight bracket selling for €3.55/kg on average.

The top-priced bull weanling, a Limousin-cross born in December 2021 and weighing 460kg sold for €1,710 (€3.72/kg).

Heifer weanlings were in smaller numbers and lighter in weight, but sold strongly.

Heifers weighing 200kg to 300kg sold for an average of €2.94/kg, while lots from 300kg to 400kg sold for an average €2.86/kg, with the top third in this weight bracket selling for €3.27/kg. A Belgian Blue heifer weanling weighing 425kg sold for the top price of €1,820 (€4.28/kg).

In pictures

This September 2021-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weanling weighed 415kg and sold for €1,330 (€3.20/kg).

This October 2021-born Belgian Blue-cross weanling weighed 455kg and sold for €1,600 (€3.51/kg).

This October 2021-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weanling weighed 460kg and sold for €1,480 (€3.21/kg).

This January 2022-born Limousin-cross bull weanling weighed 425kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.96/kg).

This October 2021-born Belgian Blue-cross bull weanling weighed 455kg and sold for €1,600 (€3.51/kg).

This January 2022-born Charolais-cross heifer weanling weighed 375kg and sold for €1,490 (€3.97/kg).

This January 2022-born Limousin-cross weanling heifer weighed 290kg and sold for €960 (€3.25/kg).

This January-2022 born Limousin-cross bull weanling weighed 290kg and sold for €850 (€2.93/kg).

This October 2021-born Belgian Blue-cross weanling bull weighed 390kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.82/kg).

This October 2021-born Limousin-cross bull weanling weighed 520kg and sold for €1,640 (€3.15/kg).