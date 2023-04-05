Tuesday’s special sale of spring lambs in Tullow Mart, Co Carlow, was dominated by butcher buyers keen to source sufficient supplies for the Easter trade.

Manager Eric Driver commended these buyers for supporting the trade and said it is unfortunate that the spring lamb sector is solely reliant on the butcher market.

The top third of lambs weighing 43kg to 53kg sold from €170 to €183/head, with several more similar weight lots ranging from €160 to €169/head.

Lambs weighing 40kg to 42kg sold from €142 to €159, with quality paramount. Lighter lots weighing 38kg to 39kg sold from €133 to €142.

Cull ewes

Cull ewes were €10 to €15 dearer on average. A top of €272 was achieved for 120kg ewes, while the €250 mark was hit on more than one occasion and in excess of €200 several times more for quality ewes weighing upwards of 90kg.

Lighter ewes weighing around 80kg and lesser-quality types sold from €140 to €180.

Hoggets were steady, with a significant number of heavy hoggets weighing upwards of 55kg which sold from €155 to €162. There was strong appetite for lighter fleshed hoggets, with prices ranging from €100 to €106 over the weight and back to €95 over the weight for mixed-quality types.

In pictures

These super-quality lambs weighing 41kg sold for €169 each (€4.12/kg).

These top-quality lambs averaged 43kg and sold for an average of €173 per head (€4.02/kg).

Two lots of quality lambs weighing 46kg on average sold for €181 (€3.94/kg).

These fleshed ewes averaging 79kg sold for €174 each (€2.20/kg).

A batch of large-framed, heavy ewes weighing 103kg sold for €232 each (€2.28/kg).

These mixed breed ewes weighing 76kg sold for €148 (€1.95/kg).

These Suffolk-cross ewes weighing 89kg sold for €198 each (€2.23/kg).

These two quality Texel-bred ewes weighing 82kg sold for €184 (€2.24/kg).

These eight Scottish Blackface ewes weighing weighing 41kg sold for €48 each (€1.17/kg).