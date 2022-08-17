Crowds travelled from as far away as Donegal for the 59th annual show and sale of the Borris Ewe Breeders Association on Saturday. / Patrick Browne

The 59th annual show and sale of the Borris Ewe Breeders Association on Saturday saw steady trade for its sought-after Cheviot Suffolk cross-breeding sheep, although prices were slightly back on 2021.

High temperatures affected the sale, as some of the association’s traditional customers opted not to transport sheep long distances.

The 1,200 hoggets on offer had a 60% clearance rate, with average prices for quality pens of €210, with those of lower quality making below the €200 mark.

The top price of the day, at €315/head, went to the second-prizewinning pen, a batch of quality sheep sold by representatives of Jim McCarthy.

Tomas McCarthy’s first-prizewinners made the second-highest price at €300/head.

The 700 ewe lambs offered on the day had an 85% clearance rate and averaged between €100 and €150.

Prices paid depended on weight and quality, with 34kg lambs making €110 and 52.5kg lambs making €220.

Ewe lambs

The first-prizewinning ewe lambs made €215 and were bred by Theo Doyle and the second-prizewinners, bred by Seán Ryan, made €211.

The first-prizewinning two- and three-year-old ewes made €290 and were sold by Martin Doyle.

The association will hold its second show and sale on Saturday 27 August and a final sale will follow on Saturday 10 September.

In pictures

This pen of 10 ewe lambs weighing 42.5kg sold for €130. / Patrick Browne.

This pen of 10 hoggets sold for €220. / Patrick Browne

This pen of 10 ewe lambs weighing 51kg sold for €215. / Patrick Browne

This pen of 10 ewe lambs weighing 35.5kg sold for €115. / Patrick Browne

This pen of 10 hoggets sold for €200.

This pen of 10 ewe lambs weighing 44.5kg sold for €135. / Patrick Browne

