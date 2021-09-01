This pen of Mule ewe lambs sold for £115 (€135).

Camera at the Mart visited the weekly breeding sheep sales at Aghanloo, Co Derry, on Tuesday.

This pen of Mule ewe lambs sold for £102 (€120).

A smaller show of sheep was on offer compared with previous weeks and this helped underpin prices for stronger framed crossbred hoggets and ewe lambs.

This pen of Suffolk hoggets sold for £169 (€198).

First into the ring was an entry of good-quality Mule ewe lambs, which saw the hammer fall at £115 (€135), followed by a second lot which made £102 (€120).

Several pens of store ewe lambs were put forward for sale and generally made £82 to £90 (€96 to €106), depending on size and quality.

This pen of Suffolk hoggets sold for £170 (€200).

A good entry of commercial breeding hoggets proved to be a steady trade, with buyers most active for well-developed animals carrying plenty of flesh.

Leading the sale was a pen of Suffolk hoggets, selling for £178 (€209), with similar lots repeatedly making above the £170 mark (€200).

This pen of crossbred hoggets sold for £168 (€196).

Pens of Suffolk and Texel-cross hoggets also sold to £170, with a limited entry of Suffolk Cheviot animals making £169 (€198).

Mule hoggets were a mixed trade, with larger-framed, tight-skinned lots making £158 (€186) and back to £144 (€169) for plainer lots.

This pen of Suffolk hoggets sold for £160 (€188).

