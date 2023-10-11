This pen of mixed store lambs weighing 40.7kg sold for €95/head.

A strong show of store lambs met with firm demand in Tuam Mart on Tuesday evening last, with farmers anxious for quality, well-fleshed lots.

With the recent wet weather, beef farmers have had to house cattle earlier than normal this year, which is seen to be driving the demand for these short-keep store types.

Top-quality butcher-type lambs weighing 50kg and over were in short supply, selling from €130 to €156/head or €2.24/kg to €3/kg, with fat cover and kill-out potential the real differential in price.

Factory-type lambs weighing 46kg to 50kg sold from €126 to €150/head or €2.65/kg to €3.05/kg, again with well-finished lambs commanding the higher price per kg.

Forward store lambs

Forward store lambs from 40kg to 46kg sold between €90 and €133/head, with those on the upper end with a short finish period showing the most demand from farmers.

Lighter store lambs below 40kg saw a similar demand, with prices of €2.15/kg to €2.85/kg being paid. Ram lambs with hill-type breeding saw prices being paid on the lower end of this, with some ewe lambs with breeding potential being sought by hogget producers reaching highs of €2.95/kg.

The small entry of factory-fit ewes saw good demand from agents, with prices of €1.17/kg to €1.35/kg being paid, with lighter ewes lacking flesh back below the €1/kg mark.

In pictures

This pen of mixed lambs weighing 48.7kg sold for €132/head.

This pen of wether lambs weighing 43.6kg sold for €120/head.

This pen of Suffolk-type ewe lambs weighing 49.5kg sold for €152/head.

This pen of nice-quality ewe lambs weighing 43.8kg sold for €158/head.