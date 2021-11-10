This pair of April 2021-born bulls averaged 320kg and made €830 each (€2.59/kg).

With most of the big numbers passed through in early autumn, the shine has come off the weanling trade compared with earlier in the autumn.

Similar to other marts, this was the same story in Skibbereen.

Good money is still there at the top end of the trade, but the amount of cattle at that level has slipped a little.

A good share of continental weanlings in the 300kg to 350kg weight range were selling for between €2.45/kg and €2.70/kg.

This March 2019-born bullock weighed 621kg sold for €1,150 (€1.85/kg).

The weanling heifer trade was tougher than the bulls. They sold from €220 with their weight up to €445 over the euro-per-kg.

Bullock trade

Trade for bullocks remains relatively solid. Continentals topped out around the €2.59/kg mark for those in the 400kg to 500kg range, while demand for the traditional breeds held well on the day.

This May 2020-born bullock that weighed 385kg sold for €720 (€1.87/kg).

Most forward Angus and Hereford bullocks were making in the region of €1.90kg to €2/kg, with a few outside that range.

Lighter stores met an especially good trade for larger lots, with €2.15/kg to €2.30/kg available and select lots exceeding this range.

Dry cows

Dry cows made from €765 over their weight back to €120 under the euro per kg.

Forward cows, especially sucklers, met solid demand.

This July 2020-born bullock weighed 482kg and sold for €950 (€1.97/kg).

Describing the cow trade, mart manager, Denis O’Donoghue said: “Forward cows are still a flyer. Parlour cows are tougher, there’s a flood of them coming out, but that said, they are being sold.”

Speaking after the sale, he said: “The trade is after toughening, there’s no two ways about it. Good cattle are still making plenty, but we’re at the stage of the season where most of the top end of weanlings have been sold.

Weighing 385kg, this February 2021-born bullock made €870 (€2.26/kg).

“Trade for good forward stores is still way up, but out-of-spec stock, those with high moves or overage, are that bit harder sold. Anything fleshy is still doing well.”

In the hot seat in Skibbereen since March, O’Donoghue was happy with how things have gone.

“It’s been a good year with numbers up. I suppose what was different is summer was far busier than other years, cattle kept on coming out – usually that’s a bit quiet. Our focus turns to our fatstock show and sale on 3 December now.”

Other lots

A trio of Angus heifers that averaged 290kg sold for €670 (€2.31/kg).

This March 2021-born heifer weighed 295kg and sold for €710 (€2.41/kg).

This March 2015-born cow weighing 845kg sold for €1,610 (€1.91/kg).

This pair of March 2021-born bull weanlings averaged 247kg and made €650 (€2.63/kg).

Weighing 290kg, this June 2021-born bull sold for €840 (€2.90/kg).

This 400kg April 2021-born weanling bull sold for €970 (€2.43/kg).

This April 2021-born bull weighing 280kg sold for €710 (€2.54/kg).

With an average weight of 345kg, these February 2021-born bulls made €740, €2.15/kg each.