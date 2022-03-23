The insatiable appetite for slaughter-fit cattle at present is fuelling intense competition in marts and, in turn, is attracting higher numbers of beef cattle to the ring. Athenry Mart in Co Galway recorded a flying trade for any slaughter-fit or cattle within touching distance of hanging up at its weekly sale on Tuesday.
Bullocks weighing from 600kg to 750kg recorded a fine average price of €2.80/kg. The €3/kg milestone was exceeded on three occasions, including the top price per kilo of €3.13/kg paid.
There was only a handful of lots below €2.75/kg, with the lowest price in this weight category recorded at €2.48/kg.
There was in the region of 100 head of bullocks weighing from 500kg to 600kg on offer.
Prices averaged at €2.59/kg. This included Friesian cattle selling from €2/kg upwards, Hereford crosses from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg, Angus crosses from €2.45/kg to €2.70/kg and continental bred cattle from €2.65/kg to €2.97/kg.
Lighter bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg followed a very similar price pattern, with averages 2c/kg higher at €2.61/kg.
The main entry of heifers was in the 500kg to 600kg and 400kg to 500kg weight categories, with prices averaging at €2.68/kg and €2.77/kg respectively.
The difference in the average price was underpinned by higher numbers of Hereford- and Angus-cross heifers.
These heifers sold from €2.35/kg to €2.65/kg, while plainer-quality continentals sold from €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg and top-quality lots sold from €2.70/kg to €2.95/kg.
Dry cows also remain a fantastic trade, recording a great average price of €2.10/kg. Friesian cows sold from €1.50/kg to slightly above €2/kg for fleshed and young cows.
A handful of beef cows lacking flesh sold from €1.50/kg to €2/kg, with the majority of beef cows selling from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.
