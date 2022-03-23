This 545kg Limousin-cross heifer born May 2020 sold for €1,610 (€2.95/kg).

The insatiable appetite for slaughter-fit cattle at present is fuelling intense competition in marts and, in turn, is attracting higher numbers of beef cattle to the ring. Athenry Mart in Co Galway recorded a flying trade for any slaughter-fit or cattle within touching distance of hanging up at its weekly sale on Tuesday.

Bullocks weighing from 600kg to 750kg recorded a fine average price of €2.80/kg. The €3/kg milestone was exceeded on three occasions, including the top price per kilo of €3.13/kg paid.

This Angus-cross heifer weighing 545kg and born May 2020 sold for €1,520 (€2.79/kg).

There was only a handful of lots below €2.75/kg, with the lowest price in this weight category recorded at €2.48/kg.

There was in the region of 100 head of bullocks weighing from 500kg to 600kg on offer.

This 445kg Charolais-cross heifer born April 2020 sold for €1,180 (€2.65/kg).

Prices averaged at €2.59/kg. This included Friesian cattle selling from €2/kg upwards, Hereford crosses from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg, Angus crosses from €2.45/kg to €2.70/kg and continental bred cattle from €2.65/kg to €2.97/kg.

Lighter bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg followed a very similar price pattern, with averages 2c/kg higher at €2.61/kg.

This Charolais-cross heifer weighing 565kg and born October 2019 sold for €1,480 (€2.62/kg).

The main entry of heifers was in the 500kg to 600kg and 400kg to 500kg weight categories, with prices averaging at €2.68/kg and €2.77/kg respectively.

The difference in the average price was underpinned by higher numbers of Hereford- and Angus-cross heifers.

These heifers sold from €2.35/kg to €2.65/kg, while plainer-quality continentals sold from €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg and top-quality lots sold from €2.70/kg to €2.95/kg.

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 460kg and born April 2020 sold for €1,110 (€2.41/kg).

Dry cows also remain a fantastic trade, recording a great average price of €2.10/kg. Friesian cows sold from €1.50/kg to slightly above €2/kg for fleshed and young cows.

A handful of beef cows lacking flesh sold from €1.50/kg to €2/kg, with the majority of beef cows selling from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

Other lots

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 695kg and born February 2020 sold for €1,990 (€2.86/kg).

This top-quality Charolais bullock weighing 720kg and born April 2020 sold for €2,090 (€2.90/kg).

This Simmental-cross bullock weighing 400kg and born April 2021 sold for €1,130 (€2.83/kg).

This quality yearling Charolais bullock born April 2021 and weighing 375kg sold for €1,130 (€3.01/kg).

This top-quality Charolais-cross bullock weighing 600kg and born July 2020 sold for €1,880 (€3.13/kg).

This good-quality Charolais store bullock weighing 490kg and born June 2020 sold €1,500 (€3.06/kg).

This June-2020 born Charolais-cross bullock weighing 480kg sold for €1,250 (€2.60/kg).

This 525kg Limousin-cross bullock born June 2020 sold for €1,460 (€2.78/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock weighing 520kg and born June 2020 sold for €1,460 (€2.81/kg).

This aged Limousin-cross bullock weighing 640kg and born April 2019 sold for €1,640 (€2.56/kg).

This good-quality Limousin heifer weighing 555kg and born March 2020 sold for €1,660 (€2.99/kg).