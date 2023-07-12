This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, born in March 2021 and weighing 775kg, sold for €2,480 (€3.20/kg).

Portumna Mart held their annual summer fatstock sale last Wednesday, with just over 700 entries on offer.

The sale was jam packed with quality animals and was topped by a Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2021 and weighing 755kg that sold for €2,580 (€3.42/kg).

Prices were up around the board, with the exception of a small number of lesser-quality weanling bulls which took a fall of roughly 40c/kg.

Heifers

A strong entry of heifers saw prices increase by an average of 35c/kg in some cases, with lighter females weighing in the 350kg to 400kg range selling from €2.63/kg to €3.13/kg.

Some 25 heifers weighing from 400kg to 500kg sold for an average price of €2.63/kg, but typically sold from €2.36/kg to just shy of €3.00/kg.

The largest entry was seen in the 500kg to 600kg weight division, with just under 130 head on offer. The females in this category typically sold from €2.52/kg to €3.00/kg, with the stronger, well-fleshed types frequently clearing the €3.00/kg mark.

Heavy heifers weighing over the 600kg mark saw a slight fall, but still sold in the range of €2.50/kg to prices just north of €3.00/kg.

In some cases, quality was rewarded with prices exceeding €3.50/kg.

Bullocks

In the bullock ring, prices remained strong, with slight increases seen in almost all weight divisions.

Eighty bullocks in the 400kg to 500kg category sold to an average price of €2.53/kg, with the top third of stock in this division seeing increases of 30c/kg or more in some instances.

There were plenty of finishers active around the ring for heavy finished bullocks, which also frequently crossed the €3.00/kg mark.

The top call in the male section was for a Charolais-cross bullock born in April 2021 and weighing 860kg that sold for €2,520 (€2.93/kg).

Cows also met a great trade, selling to an average price of €2.26/kg. The average was exceeded on a number of occasions, including a nine-year-old Aberdeen Angus cow weighing 790kg that sold for €1,950 (€2.47/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the sale, mart manager Marie Younge said: “I would like to thank our sellers who provided us with an exceptional yard of cattle and to the buyers, some of which travelled long distances to purchase them. As always, good quality cattle dominated in the sales ring and we are delighted to have had such a successful summer fatstock sale.”

In pictures

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in December 2020 and weighing 645kg, sold for €1,780 (€2.76/kg).

This Salers-cross heifer, born in March 2020 and weighing 650kg, sold for €1,610 (€2.48/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in June 2021 and weighing 560kg, sold for €1,660 (€2.96/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born in June 2021 and weighing 500kg sold for €1,690 (3.38/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in December 2020 and weighing 615kg, sold for €1,700 (€2.76/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in October 2020 and weighing 605kg, sold for €1,600 (€2.64/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in March 2021 and weighing 755kg, sold for €2,580 (€3.42/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in July 2021 and weighing 570kg, sold for €1,530 (€2.68/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow, born in March 2018 and weighing 725kg, sold for €1,930 (€2.66/kg).

This Hereford-cross cow, born in March 2016 and weighing 710kg, sold for €1,390 (€1.95/kg).

This Limousin cow, born in April 2015 and weighing 880kg, sold for €2,560 (€2.90/kg).