This Limousin bullock, born February 2021 and weighing 348kg, sold for £870 (€1,011).

A special entry of Charolais-bred suckler calves was the highlight of an outstanding day’s trading at Swatragh Mart this week.

In total, 350 calves were forwarded for sale. Competition for stock was fierce, with buyers from across Northern Ireland in attendance ringside, as well as a large number of online customers.

Commenting on the sale, mart manager Paul Coyle said the quality of calves on offer was superb and prices were exceptionally strong across all lots.

Leading the sale on a price-per-kilo basis was a 302kg Charolais heifer, which sold for 394p/kg (€4.58/kg) or £1,190 (€1,383).

Bullocks sold to a top price per kilo of 353p/kg (€4.10/kg) for a 312kg animal, which made £1,100 (€1,279).

Thie Charolais bullock, born February 2021 and weighing 372kg, sold for £1,270 (€1,476).

Top price per head saw a 418kg Charolais bullock making £1,400 (€1,627), with other stand-out prices seeing £1,270 (€1,476) paid for a 372kg bull calf and £1,300 (€1,511) for a 438kg bullock.

The general buying trend saw most buyers competing hard for male calves with high levels of conformation around 350kg to 400kg.

Prices paid for the main run of male calves was 280p to 320p/kg (€3.25 to €3.72/kg). Light calves between 300kg and 350kg were also a super trade.

Bullocks with show calf potential sold beyond the £1,000 mark (€1,163) on several occasions, with lighter lots making £850 to £950 (€988 to €1,104) depending on quality.

A small entry of Limousin-bred calves were also an easy sell, with prices of £1,070 to £1,090 (€1,244 to €1,267) paid on two occasions for bullocks weighing 342kg.

This Limousin bullock, born February 2021 and weighing 368kg, sold for £1,090 (€1,267).

Heifers were highly sought after, especially animals with show and breeding potential. Prices peaked at £1,320 (€1,534) for a 386kg Charolais followed by £1,240 (€1,441) for a 376kg animal.

Price per kilo for calves weighing 350kg to 400kg was broadly in line with that for bullocks, with plainer types making upwards from 250p/kg (€2.90/kg).

Store cattle were also sold on the day, with bullocks topping £1,560 (€1,813) for a 602kg Charolais and heifers topping £1,490 (€1,732) for a 478kg Limousin.

This Charolais heifer, born March 2021 and weighing 326kg, sold for £940 (€1,093).

This Charolais bullock, born March 2021 and weighing 420kg, sold for £1,070 (€1,244).

This Charolais heifer, born April 2021 and weighing 324kg, sold for £940 (€1,093).

This Charolais heifer, born March 2021 and weighing 302kg, sold for £1,190 (€1,383).

