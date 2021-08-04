This Charolais bullock, weighing 455kg and nine months old, sold for £1,030 (€1,211).

Camera at the Mart attended the general cattle sale at Ballymena Mart, Co Antrim, on Friday last.

There was another terrific show of cattle on offer, which were highly sought after by a strong ringside of buyers.

This Limousin bullock, weighing 355kg and 13 months old, sold for £830 (€976).

Commenting on the sale, mart manager Sam McNabney said cattle have been an exceptional trade all summer, buoyed by a strong beef price.

Weanlings

On the day, weanlings were a super trade from start to finish.

Bullocks between 300kg and 350kg generally sold from 250p to 290p/kg for good-quality Charolais and Limousin types, with 300p/kg on offer at the very top end of the market.

Bullocks weighing 350kg to 400kg sold at similar prices, with 270p/kg to 300p/kg recorded for quality lots.

This Charolais bullock, weighing 370kg and seven months old, sold for £960 (€1,129).

Standout lots saw a 340kg Limousin bullock making £900 (€1,058) and a 355kg Limousin making £950 (€1,117).

A 320kg Limousin made £890 (€1,047), while Charolais animals saw £970 (€1,141) and £960 (€1,129) paid for bullocks weighing 370kg.

Heavier store bullocks weighing over 400kg saw good-quality lots making 250p to 280p/kg, with Charolais types commanding £1,070 (€1,258) for a 425kg animal.

This Charolais bullock, weighing 425kg and seven months old, sold for £1,070 (€1,258).

Limousin bullocks at similar weights repeatedly cleared the £1,000 mark, with two animals at 413kg making £1,050 (€1,235).

Weanlings

A smaller entry of weanling heifers were a solid trade, with prices of 250p to 280p/kg depending on sale weight and quality.

This Charolais bullock, weighing 370kg and 12 months old, sold for £970 (€1,141).

Standout lots saw Charolais types around 350kg making £840 to £950 (€988 to €1,111), with Limousin types at similar weights making £840 to £970 (€988 to €1,141).

Fat cattle

Fat cattle sold last week were an outstanding trade, with U grade bullocks making 250p to 260p/kg. Topping the trade was £2,150 (€2,529) paid for an 840kg Belgian Blue, a 750kg Limousin making £1,935 (€2,276 and a 790kg Charolais making £1,919 (€2,257).

Beef heifers made £1,803 (€2,121) for a 710kg Limousin animal, with a 700kg Charolais animal making £1,757 (€2,067).

This Simmental bullock, weighing 510kg and 14 months old, sold for £1,060 (€1,247).

Heifers weighing 560kg to 620kg recorded prices of £1,394 (€1,640) up to £1,574 (€1,852) for good-quality lots.

Fat cows made typically 190p to 215p/kg for slaughter-fit animals, with an exceptional Belgian Blue cow at 750kg making £1,860 (€2,188), while a 750kg Limousin made £1,627 (€1,914).

Other lots

This Limousin bullock, weighing 455kg and 16 months old, sold for £1,005 (€1,182).

This Angus bullock, weighing 405kg and 15 months old, sold for £900 (€1,058).

This Charolais bullock, weighing 500kg and 14 months old, sold for £1,040 (€1,223).

This Limousin bullock, weighing 355kg and 10 months old, sold for £950 (€1,117).

This Limousin heifer, weighing 475kg and 18 months old, sold for £1,000 ( €1,176).

These Limousin heifers, weighing 400kg and 16 months old, sold for £940 (€1,105).

