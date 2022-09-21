This March 2022-born heifer weighed 370kg and sold for €1,090 (€2.95/kg).

Consistency was key at the weanling heifer show and sale in Kilfenora Mart on Monday evening last, with just over 300 superb heifers on display.

Most heifers were from 270kg to 350kg and you’d do well to find one that didn’t have Charolais or Limousin breeding.

A good share of heifers were making €650 to €1,000 with their weight and a few even exceeded that range.

Show champion

The show champion, a 355kg Charolais, made €1,295 with her weight, while the average price for heifers from 200kg to 300kg hit €3.06/kg.

According to mart manager Martin McNamara, those lighter heifers have been a slightly tougher trade of late, but quality is being rewarded. Heifers over 300kg averaged €2.95/kg at the sale.

It’s been a great season for selling weanlings at the Clare Marts venue, with an equally buoyant trade for bulls.

“We’ve stronger numbers compared to last year and the weather has cattle in very good shape.

“The rain came at the right time and calves have throve well and are in super shape.

“We had over 500 bulls here last week and it was a roaring trade. The average price was over €3/kg and there was weanlings freely making €3.20/kg to €3.60/kg,” said Martin. In pictures

This March 2022-born heifer weighed 300kg and sold for €1,000 (€3.33/kg).

This April 2022-born heifer weighed 275kg and sold for €1,060 (€3.86/kg).

This March 2022-born heifer weighed 270kg and sold for €820 (€3.04/kg).

This March 2022-born heifer weighed 305kg and sold for €1,080 (€3.54/kg).

This February 2022-born heifer weighed 370kg and sold for €1,150 (€3.11/kg).

This February 2022-born heifer weighed 375kg and sold for €1,080 (€2.88/kg).