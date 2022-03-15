This Jersey cross second calver weighing 415kg and born February 2019 sold for €1,600.

Nenagh Mart in Co Tipperary held its annual dairy show and sale on Thursday last.

The sale included an entry of close to 100 head, most of which were freshly calved heifers, and recorded a clearance rate in excess of 70%.

While discussions surrounding escalating input costs are common at all venues where farmers are gathering, it did not affect confidence at the ringside, with buyers for dairy stock of all types and quality.

The keen demand is reflected in prices exceeding €2,000/head on almost 20 occasions, with prices here averaging just over €2,200/head. The top price of €2,750 was paid for the reserve champion, with the overall champion bid to €2,650 but not sold.

Lot 252 This Friesian first-calver weighing 560kg and born February 2020 sold for €2,020.

The show champion was this Friesian first calver weighing 585kg and born August 2019. She was bid to €2,750 but did not sell.

Lot 276 The reserve show champion weighed 515kg, was born January 2020 and sold for €2,750.

This Friesian cow weighing 530kg and born May 2019 calved the day previous to the sale and sold for €1,520.

This Friesian first calver weighing 425kg and born February 2020 sold for €2,000.

This larger-framed Friesian weighing 575kg and born October 2019 sold for €2,050.

This six-year-old Friesian cow weighing 535kg and born February 2016 sold for €1,820.

Those that went unsold on the day also included a significant batch offered by one producer, which gives a false impression of the figure of over 25% of animals going unsold.

While many of the animals which exceeded a price of €2,000 were typically stronger heifers in excess of 500kg liveweight with good milk production, there was also a number of lighter heifers in this category and these possessed good physical attributes and figures.

About one third of heifers sold from €1,750 to €2,000 and, again, these included a mixture of Friesian purebred heifers and crossbred lots.

The remainder of animals sold in general from €1,400 to €1,600, with only a handful of animals below this range.

This included some heifers which were not yet calved, with a noticeably stronger demand for heifers that had calved and were performing without any issues in early lactation.

This January-2019 born Friesian cow weighing 495kg and born January 2019 sold for €1,700.

This Friesian cow calved two weeks was born February 2019, weighed 500kg and sold for €1,940.

This Friesian cross cow born February 2019 and weighing 625kg had her time up to a Friesian sire and sold for €1,700.

This Friesian first-calver weighing 490kg and born February 2020 sold for €1,780.

This 475kg Friesian first-calver born January 2020 sold for €1,900.

This Friesian first-calver weighing 440kg and born February 2020 sold for €1,570.

This Jersey cross first-calver weighing 445kg and born April 2020 sold for €1,640.

This Friesian first-calver weighing 500kg and born February 2020 sold for €1,570.

Lot 283 This Friesian first-calver born January 2020 and weighing 595kg sold for €1,520.

This Friesian cross second-calver born February 2019 and weighing 460kg sold for €1,660.

This Friesian cross second calver weighing 560kg and born February 2019 sold for €1,600.

There was also an entry of over 220 calves, with approximately 160 males and 60 females.

Male calves averaged €106/head, with a huge variation based on calf quality.

Quality Belgian Blue bull calves ranged from €270 to €340 on average.

Angus and Hereford calves ranged from €50 to €100 for light calves to upwards of €200 for nice-quality calves.

Plainer-quality, young and light Friesian bull calves sold from €2 to €30, medium-grade calves sold from €30 to €70 and aged good-quality bulls sold from €100 to €125.

Meanwhile, heifer calves averaged about €160/head. Hereford heifer calves sold from €95 to €235, while Angus calves recorded a similar differential and top prices of €275 for calves born last November.