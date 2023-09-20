This Belgian Blue-cross cow with her Belgian Blue calf at foot sold for €4,880. \ A Moore Media

On Wednesday 13 September, Carnew Mart hosted the dispersal sale of the well-known Bluestar Belgian Blue suckler herd.

The sale consisted of 35 maiden heifers, five in-calf heifers, 35 cow-and-calf pairs and one stock bull. The sale saw cows top at €4,880 and heifers top at €4,550.

With an average price of €3,000, cows and cows with their calves at foot sold from €2,320 up to highs of €4,880, which was paid for a Belgian Blue-cross cow with her Belgian Blue heifer calf at foot and is due to calve again in February 2024.

High prices

Another Belgian Blue-cross cow with her Limousin bull calf at foot that is due to calve again at the beginning of March next year sold for the second-highest price in the cow section of €4,150.

The heifers met an excellent trade, with plenty of buyers around the ring. Demand was high and customers were extremely keen on the quality that the Bluestar herd had to offer.

Topping the heifer lots was a pedigree Belgian Blue heifer sired by Nayakou and weighing 556kg that sold for €4,550 (€8.18/kg).

Another popular lot on the day was a yellow roan EBY-sired Limousin-cross heifer that weighed 592kg and sold for €2,560 (€4.32/kg).

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer sired by Elderberry Galahad (EBY) and weighing 592kg sold for €2,560 (€4.32/kg). \ A Moore Media

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer sired by Tattoo and weighing 444kg sold for €2,380 (€5.36). \ A Moore Media

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer sired by Chocolate d’Ochamps and weighing 542kg sold for €1,820 (€3.36/kg). \ A Moore Media

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 632kg sold for €2,380 (€3.77/kg). \ A Moore Media

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer sired by Chocolate d’Ochamps and weighing 464kg sold for €1,880 (€4.05/kg). \ A Moore Media