Aurivo Co-op Mart in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, held its weekly general cattle sale on Wednesday 2 March with almost 200 cattle forward.
The demand for short-keep cattle was evident, with both heifers and bullocks over 500kg up €15/head to €20/ head on the previous week.
This saw better-quality continental heifers over 500kg making €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg, while the best-quality bullocks in the same weight bracket were making €2.60/kg to €2.75/kg.
Bullocks from 400kg to 500kg were also in high demand at an average price of €2.64/kg, while the top third averaged €2.92/kg.
Weanling bulls were also met with a brisk trade, which was more evident for bulls carrying decent weight.
Bulls over 400kg averaged €2.80/kg, with top-quality lots exceeding €3/kg on numerous occasions. Those weighing 300kg to 400kg averaged €2.68/kg, while lighter bull calves 200kg to 300kg averaged €2.82/kg.
Weanling heifer numbers were small, but quality lots demanded top prices. Heifers weighing 200kg to 300kg averaged €2.75/kg, with €3/kg to €3.10/kg available at the top of the market.
Heifers from 300kg to 400kg averaged €2.70/kg, while the top third in this weight band averaged €2.90/kg.
