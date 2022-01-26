Monday’s general cattle sale in Tuam Mart, Co Galway, saw an entry of almost 250 cattle, with a brisk trade reported across the board on the day.

The sale included a consignment of in-calf and calved heifers from Norman Connolly, which attracted big interest from suckler farmers young and old alike.

Taking the top price on the day was an April 2019-born Parthenaise heifer, in-calf to a Limousin bull, selling for €6,300.

This Limousin bull, born July 2021 weighed 285kg and sold for €810 (€2.84/kg).

The rest of the in-calf heifers offered for sale averaged €2,850, while those with calves at foot sold for just shy of €2,500 on average.

Cull cows were also in demand, with suckler-bred types averaging €2.03/kg and making up to €2.30/kg in some cases. Friesian cows sold from €1.60/kg to €1.75/kg for the most part, with up to €1.90/kg paid for well-finished types.

This June 2021-born Limousin bull weighed 420kg and sold for €1,050 (€2.50/kg).

A small entry of heavy bullocks over 550kg saw an average price of €2.33/kg and up to €2.78/kg for a June 2020-born Limousin weighing 550kg (€1,530).

Weanlings

A decent entry of bull weanlings met huge demand, with 200kg to 300kg bulls averaging €2.73/kg, while those weighing between 300kg and 400kg averaged €2.56/kg and made up to €3.15/kg for a June 2021-born Charolais weighing 305kg (€960).

Other lots

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, born September 2019 and in-calf to EBY sold for €2,400.

This Parthenaise heifer weighing 825kg and in-calf to a Limousin bull sold for €6,300.