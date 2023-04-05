This Charolais-cross heifer born in May 2021 and weighing 560kg sold for €1,770 (€3.16/kg).

A busy day’s trading in Tullamore Mart last Thursday saw a yard packed with quality cattle of all classes.

A large entry of bullocks failed to dilute the trade, with continental bullocks securing prices between €2.89/kg and €3.28/kg, which was achieved for a Charolais bullock weighing 320kg, while another Charolais-cross bullock weighing 675kg secured €2,510 (€3.72/kg).

Traditional-bred Hereford and Angus bullocks were a flying trade also with premium prices being paid for the strong suckler-bred animal.

Hereford-cross types secured prices of between €2.70/kg and €3.16/kg, while Aberdeen Angus-crosses secured prices ranging from €2.83/kg to €3.22/kg.

Heifers

The heifers also fetched excellent prices throughout the sale. Continental heifers sold throughout the day from €2.85/kg up to and in excess of €3.25/kg, while traditional-bred heifers ranged from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg.

Good-quality cows sold well throughout the sale, with Friesian cows selling between €1.95/kg and €2.30/kg.

Hereford and Angus cows typically sold in the range of €2.15/kg to €2.55/kg, while strong Charolais and Limousin types sold from €2.30/kg up to highs of €2.90/kg, which was paid for a Limousin cow.

In pictures

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock born in April 2021 and weighing 480kg sold for €1,530 (€3.19/kg).

This group of five Friesian bullocks born in February and March 2021 and weighing 548kg sold for €1,290 (€2.35/kg) each.

This Charolais-cross Friesian heifer born in April 2021 and weighing 470kg sold for €1,230 (€2.62/kg).

This Hereford cow born in November 2019 and weighing 745kg sold for €1,810 (€2.43/kg).