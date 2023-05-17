This group of three Hereford-cross heifers, born in February 2021 and weighing 593kg, sold for €1,630 (€2.75/kg).

After a long spring, Corrin Mart in Fermoy was back for its 20th weekly cattle sale on Tuesday, with almost 600 cattle forward.

Buyers were active around the ring for all types of stock and there was plenty of online activity helping to drive the trade forward.

In the heifer ring, it was a battle among farmers for lighter heifers fit for grass.

Aberdeen Angus heifers typically sold from €2.47/kg, which was paid for dairy-bred yearling heifers weighing 382kg.

Heavier heifers with the same breeding that weighed in at 560kg fetched prices just shy of €3.00/kg at €1,670.

Hereford heifers generally sold in the range of €2.20/kg to €2.75/kg, with the top call going to a pair of Hereford-cross heifers weighing 593kg that sold for €1,630 (€2.75/kg).

Dairy heifers were light in number, but there were a number of buyers active for the few lots on offer, which saw prices ranging from €2.03/kg to €2.50/kg, which was paid for a Friesian-cross heifer weighing 475kg.

Bullocks

In the bullock ring, Friesians commanded the high prices, with plainer types weighing in just under 350kg selling around the €1.65/kg mark, while the better-quality types born in February and March 2022 and carrying a little bit of extra flesh fetched up to €2.84/kg.

Traditional-bred bullocks were in hot demand, with heavy bullocks weighing around the 600kg mark fetching between €2.50/kg and €2.75/kg.

Suckler-bred Angus bullocks were in short supply, but those few lots that were on offer sold well, with a group of five Angus-cross bullocks born in February 2022 and weighing 333kg just managing to clear the €3.00/kg mark selling for €1,000.

Pedigree

There was a small selection of pedigree Aberdeen Angus bulls offered that sold extremely well, with the top call of €3,160 paid for an April 2022-born bull weighing 475kg (€6.65/kg), while another young bull weighing 490kg sold for €3,020 (€6.16/kg).

The cow trade was met with an almost complete dairy influence, with older, plainer Friesian cows selling around €1.30/kg, while the stronger better-quality-type cow sold around the €2.04/kg mark.

Corrin manager Sean Leahy said: “Numbers are gradually starting to fall off and we are seeing a week-on-week increase in cattle prices, especially for those good Angus, Hereford and coloured cattle that are all selling for €2.80/kg upwards.”

In pictures

This group of six Hereford-cross heifers, born in February and March 2022 and weighing 250kg, sold for €600 (€2.40/kg).

This group of eight Charolais-cross heifers, born in May and July 2022 and weighing 241kg, sold for €690 (€2.86/kg).

This group of four Hereford-cross heifers, born in February 2022 and weighing 345kg, sold for €850 (€2.46/kg).

This pair of Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers, born in November 2022 and weighing 222kg, sold for €570 (€2.57/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer, born in April 2021 and weighing 560kg, sold for €1,670 (€2.98/kg).

This group of four Hereford-cross heifers, born in March 2022 and weighing 343kg, sold for €820 (€2.39/kg).

This pair of Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers, born in February and March 2022 and weighing 317kg, sold for €830 (€2.62/kg).

This Friesian-cross heifer, born in February 2021 and weighing 480kg, sold for €1,140 (€2.38/kg).

This group of five Friesian heifers, born in February 2022 and weighing 293kg, sold for €600 (€2.05/kg).

This Frieisan cow, born in February 2014 and weighing 665kg, sold for €1,090 (€1.64/kg).