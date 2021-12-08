Mountbellew Mart in Co Galway witnessed a lively trade for fleshed lambs at its weekly sale on Saturday.
There was an entry of over 700 lambs and about 170 cull ewes, with the recent recovery in lamb prices enticing higher number forward.
The trade for slaughter-fit lambs was underpinned by keen demand from factory agents, but butcher and wholesale buyers were also active for select top-quality lots, leading to increased competition.
Top price
A top price of €170/head was recorded on five occasions for quality fleshed lambs weighing from 52kg to 54kg and a pen of top-quality Suffolk ewe lambs weighing 48.7kg.
The general run of prices for lambs weighing 50kg to 52kg ranged from €160 to €167/ head, with a couple of pens of heavier ram lambs also falling within this price range.
Lambs weighing 47kg to 49kg sold from €150 to €159, depending on quality, while a pen of top-quality Suffolk ewe lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for €159 and recorded the top price per kilo on the day of €3.66/kg.
Lambs weighing 44kg to 46kg sold mainly within a price range of €135 to €145, with fleshed lambs at the higher end of this price range and store lambs from €135 to €140/head.
Quality store lambs weighing 37kg to 40kg sold from €120 to €128 or from €3.05/kg to €3.38/kg.
The trade for light store lambs was influenced strongly by quality and presentation.
A few lots of lambs weighing around the 30kg mark sold from €90 to €100, with lambs weighing 33kg to 35kg ranging in general from €100 to €112.
There was only a handful of lots below the €90/head mark, with plain-quality lambs weighing 27kg to 29kg selling from €80 to €86.
Cull ewes
The trade for cull ewes was steady, with heavy fleshed ewes continuing to meet firm demand.
Larger-framed and fleshed ewes sold in general from €130 to €150, with one pen of excellent-quality ewes selling to a top of €174/head.
Medium-weight ewes and heavier ewes with a lower cover of flesh sold from €100 to €120, with a handful of Scottish Blackface ewes and ewes lacking flesh selling from €45 to €80/head.
