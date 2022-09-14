This Limousin-cross bull, born February 2022 and weighing 290kg, sold for €870 (€3/kg).

With upcoming weanling shows and sales, heavier and export type weanlings were in short supply, with any such lots meeting strong demand from buyers at Gort Mart’s general cattle sale last Thursday.

There was a good deal of Limousin- and Charolais-type weanlings, with more January and February calves now coming out into marts.

Prices for these weanlings offered a mixture of value for money for buyers for R grading, lighter calves, with U grading types with good weight for age hitting north of €3/kg.

Continental heifers

Average price for continental heifer weanlings was €2.70/kg, with a top price going to a Limousin-cross heifer weighing 435kg that sold for €1,340 (€3.08/kg).

In the weanling bulls, the highest price per kg went to a Limousin-cross weighing 315kg that sold for €1,180 (€3.75/kg).

Similar to many marts across the country, demand for any finished or short-keep steers was strong, with factory agents battling to secure numbers.

Bullocks from 600kg to 700kg sold on average for €2.73/kg, with a top price for a Charolais-cross weighing 602kg selling for €1,700 (€2.82/kg). Heavy heifers traded on average for €2.45/kg, with a top price going to a Limousin-cross weighing 650kg selling for €1,700 (€2.62/kg).

In pictures

This Charolais-cross bull, born November 2021 and weighing 435kg, sold for €1,340 (€3.08/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born March 2022 and weighing 310kg, sold for €1,160 (€3.75/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born February 2022 and weighing 420kg, sold for €1,100 (€2.61/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born February 2022 and weighing 285kg, sold for €860 (€3.12/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born August 2021 and weighing 435kg, sold for €1,020 (€2.72/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born January 2022 and weighing 435kg, sold for €1,160 (€2.60/kg).