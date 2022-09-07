This first-prizewinning Charolais bull was born in January 2022, weighed 430kg and sold for €1,510 (€3.51/kg).

Aurivo Livestock Mart, Balla, Co Mayo, kicked off its Tuesday weanling sale season with a show and sale on 6 September, with over 630 animals forward.

The sale always attracts some of the best weanlings from the surrounding area, which met brisk demand, resulting in a 94% sale clearance rate. Overall, prices were up by around €100 on the same sale last year.

Bull weanlings from 300kg to 400kg dominated and averaged €3.05/kg, with the top third of stock averaging €3.48/kg or €1,218 for a 350kg weanling.

Lighter bulls from 200kg to 300kg averaged €3.11/kg, with the top third making €3.41/kg on average.

Heavier bulls over 400kg, mostly autumn 2021- or early 2022-born, averaged €3.06/kg, with more shapely Charolais, Limousin and Belgian Blue types making anywhere from €3.30/kg up to €3.71/kg for a 410kg Charolais (€1,520).

Heifers from 200kg to 300kg averaged €3.20/kg, while top-quality lots sold for between €3.50/kg and €3.80/kg for the most part, but up to €4.89/kg for a January-born Belgian Blue weighing 280kg (€1,370). Heifers from 300kg to 400kg were in demand and averaged €3.33/kg, which was boosted by some top-quality lots hitting €8.57/kg for a January-born 315kg Belgian Blue (€2,700).

In pictures

Second prize Charolais bull was this March-born animal weighing 410kg that sold for €1,520 (€3.71/kg).

The second-prizewinning Belgian Blue bull was born in January, weighed 480kg and sold for €1,600 (€3.33/kg).

The first-prizewinning Simmental bull was born in February, weighed 385kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.12/kg).

This January-born Belgian Blue weighing 435kg won first prize in his class and sold for €1,580 (€3.63/kg).

Taking first prize in the Limousin bull class was this January-born bull weighing 420kg which sold for €1,370 (€3.26/kg).

This Belgian Blue heifer born in January was champion of the show, weighed 315kg and sold for €2,700 (€8.57/kg).