This Limousin-cross heifer born October 2022 and weighing 340kg sold for €990 €2.92/kg).

Roscommon Mart held its annual anniversary weanling sale on Tuesday evening, which was another big success. There were smaller numbers than usual forward for the sale, but they were of excellent quality and met with a brisk trade.

The good trade was backed up with a 95% clearance rate, with a top price per kilo of €3.59 for a Charolais-cross bull weighing in at 415kg and selling for €1,490.

The top price per kilo in the female section was paid for a lovely Charolais-cross heifer weighing 345kg that sold for €1,160 (€3.36/kg).

Other strong prices included a Charolais-cross weanling bull weighing 345kg that sold for €1,180 (€3.42/kg) and a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 340kg that sold for €1,060 (€3.12/kg).

In general, weanling bulls sold from €2.83/kg up to €3.59/kg, while heifers typically sold from €2.90/kg to €3.36/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal after the sale, mart manager Tony Conry said: “We had a brisk trade for our anniversary weanling sale on Tuesday evening, with smaller numbers on offer. Good quality weanlings were in strong demand.”

The first show and sale of weanlings will be held in Roscommon on Tuesday 8 August at 4pm.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer, born June 2022 and weighing 380kg sold for €970 (€2.55/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born January 2023 and weighing 265kg sold for €770 (€2.90/kg).

This Charolais cross bull born November 2022 and weighing 420kg sold for €1,170 (€2.78/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born April 2022 and weighing 490kg sold for €1,260 (€2.57/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born October 2022 and weighing 415kg sold for €1,490 (€3.59/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born October 2022 and weighing 335kg sold for €940 (€2.80/kg).