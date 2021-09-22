With a month since its last weanling sale, Waterford Ross Mart attracted big numbers on Monday night.
A total of 365 weanlings were on offer with all but four finding new homes.
This sale marked the real start of the weanling season for the mart, with a sale on every Monday until the end of November.
There was a big mix of cattle on offer, ranging from heavy and lighter weanlings to traditional and dairy-bred runners.
Heavier bred bulls weighing in excess of 450kg were met with a ready demand by both local farmer buyers and specialised finishers.
Looking at prices, bulls sold from €660 to €890 plus the weight. Lesser-quality lots pushed closer to the €2/kg mark, while the upper end were around the €2.50/kg mark.
Lighter bulls sub-450kg were hitting the higher price per kg. Top lots here were easily surpassing the €2.50/kg mark, but these were still in tight supply.
Overall, those on offer sold from €400 to €700 over their weight. Suckler-bred Hereford and Angus cattle were slightly back on this.
Leading trade on the day was a 220kg Limousin bull calf that sold for €990 or a massive €4.50/kg.
Heavier heifers met a similar trade to their bull comrades, with lots over 400kg selling from €600 to €770 with the weight.
Lighter weanlings were more plentiful than expected and these were met with a steady trade, selling from €380 to €615 plus the weight.
Leading the female prices was a young Charolais heifer that weighed 320kg and sold for €950 or €2.97/kg.
A big number of Angus and Hereford runners from the dairy herd were in attendance and met a strong trade throughout.
These February- and March-born calves proved too dear for most of the shippers, with farmers very active, particularly for those with only one movement on the card.
Prices for this type of stock hit nearly €2.30/kg for the best-quality lots, but those showing any signs of Jersey in the back breeding were heading towards €1.50/kg.
