This September 2020-born Limousin bull weighed 585kg and sold for €1,320 (€2.26/kg) \ Patrick Browne

With a month since its last weanling sale, Waterford Ross Mart attracted big numbers on Monday night.

A total of 365 weanlings were on offer with all but four finding new homes.

This sale marked the real start of the weanling season for the mart, with a sale on every Monday until the end of November.

This 505kg Aubrac bull was born last November and sold for €1,010 (€2/kg). \ Patrick Browne

There was a big mix of cattle on offer, ranging from heavy and lighter weanlings to traditional and dairy-bred runners.

Heavier bred bulls weighing in excess of 450kg were met with a ready demand by both local farmer buyers and specialised finishers.

This Limousin bull born last September weighed 485kg and sold for €1,040 (€2.14/kg). \ Patrick Browne

Looking at prices, bulls sold from €660 to €890 plus the weight. Lesser-quality lots pushed closer to the €2/kg mark, while the upper end were around the €2.50/kg mark.

Lighter bulls sub-450kg were hitting the higher price per kg. Top lots here were easily surpassing the €2.50/kg mark, but these were still in tight supply.

This Limousin bull born last September weighed 445kg and sold for €980 (€2.20/kg). \ Patrick Browne

Overall, those on offer sold from €400 to €700 over their weight. Suckler-bred Hereford and Angus cattle were slightly back on this.

Leading trade on the day was a 220kg Limousin bull calf that sold for €990 or a massive €4.50/kg.

This 405kg Limousin bull born last October sold for €860 (€2.12/kg). \ Patrick Browne

Heavier heifers met a similar trade to their bull comrades, with lots over 400kg selling from €600 to €770 with the weight.

Lighter weanlings were more plentiful than expected and these were met with a steady trade, selling from €380 to €615 plus the weight.

This Limousin bull born October 2020 weighed 360kg and sold for €810 (€2.25/kg). \ Patrick Browne

Leading the female prices was a young Charolais heifer that weighed 320kg and sold for €950 or €2.97/kg.

A big number of Angus and Hereford runners from the dairy herd were in attendance and met a strong trade throughout.

These Limousin heifers born in December weighed on average 415kg and sold for €1,010 (€2.43/kg). \ Patrick Browne

These February- and March-born calves proved too dear for most of the shippers, with farmers very active, particularly for those with only one movement on the card.

Prices for this type of stock hit nearly €2.30/kg for the best-quality lots, but those showing any signs of Jersey in the back breeding were heading towards €1.50/kg.

Other lots

This November-born Limousin weanling weighed 420kg and sold for €940 (€2.24/kg). \ Patrick Browne

These three January-born Charolais bull calves had an average weight of 451kg and sold for €1,030 (€2.28/kg). \ Patrick Browne

This Simmental bull born September 2020 weighed 490kg and sold for €1,160 (€2.37/kg). \ Patrick Browne

This Hereford bull born April 2020 weighed 395kg and sold for €630 (€1.59/kg). \ Patrick Browne