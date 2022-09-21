The pre-sale show aided in bringing out quality weanlings, with Charolais dominating in both numbers and prices in both heifers and bulls at Tuam Mart’s Monday evening sale.
Weanling bulls
Bull weanlings in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket averaged €3.06/kg on the night, an increase of 24c/kg on September 2021 prices, while bulls from 400kg to 500kg sold to an average of €2.43/kg.
Top price per kg went to a Charolais-cross bull weighing 330kg that sold for €1,400 (€4.24/kg).
U grading Charolais bulls traded in excess of €3.30/kg throughout the night, with demand brisk right up to the last lot.
Weanling heifers
Quality U and R grading heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket were highest in numbers and demand, with heifers at the lower end of the 200kg to 300kg bracket a harder sell.
Heifers weighing between 300kg and 499kg sold to an average of €2.62/kg, up from the September 2021 figure of €2.56/kg, while heifers from 400kg to 500kg sold to an average of €2.54/kg, which is 10c/kg higher than 2021 averages.
The top price in the weanling heifers went to a Charolais-cross weighing 405kg going on to sell for €1,510.
Top price per kg went to a 335kg Charolais-cross that sold for €1,400 (€4.18/kg).
