This Charolais-cross bull weanling, born March 2022 and weighing 345kg, sold for €1,380 (€4/kg).

The pre-sale show aided in bringing out quality weanlings, with Charolais dominating in both numbers and prices in both heifers and bulls at Tuam Mart’s Monday evening sale.

Weanling bulls

Bull weanlings in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket averaged €3.06/kg on the night, an increase of 24c/kg on September 2021 prices, while bulls from 400kg to 500kg sold to an average of €2.43/kg.

Top price per kg went to a Charolais-cross bull weighing 330kg that sold for €1,400 (€4.24/kg).

U grading Charolais bulls traded in excess of €3.30/kg throughout the night, with demand brisk right up to the last lot.

Weanling heifers

Quality U and R grading heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket were highest in numbers and demand, with heifers at the lower end of the 200kg to 300kg bracket a harder sell.

Heifers weighing between 300kg and 499kg sold to an average of €2.62/kg, up from the September 2021 figure of €2.56/kg, while heifers from 400kg to 500kg sold to an average of €2.54/kg, which is 10c/kg higher than 2021 averages.

The top price in the weanling heifers went to a Charolais-cross weighing 405kg going on to sell for €1,510.

Top price per kg went to a 335kg Charolais-cross that sold for €1,400 (€4.18/kg).

In pictures

This first-prizewinning pair of Charolais-cross bull weanlings, born February and March 2022 and weighing 397kg, sold for €1,540 (€3.87/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull calf, born January 2022 and weighing 390kg, sold for €1,200 (€3.08/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross bull weanlings, born January 2022 and weighing 372kg, sold for €1,160 (€3.11/kg).

This pair of Charolais bull weanlings, born February 2022 and weighing 360kg on average, sold for €1,200 (€3.30/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull weanling, born November 2021 and weighing 590kg, sold for €1,700 (€2.88/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross bull weanlings, born November 2021 and weighing 575kg on average, sold for €1,710 (€2.97/kg).