This Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 400kg and sold for €5,000 (€12.50/kg)./ Glenalla Photography

A very successful third annual fatstock show and sale took place in Manorhamilton Mart on Monday 5 December, with mart manager Sarah Moffitt commenting on the increased quality of stock turned out.

As with many of the fatstock sales this year, Manorhamilton saw record prices for its sale, while a 98% clearance rate was achieved across the board.

Top price

The top price was the overall champion, a Belgian Blue-cross weanling heifer sired by AI bull Sultan (STQ) selling for €5,000 (€12.50/kg).

Not far behind, the reserve champion, a Limousin-cross weanling heifer born in 2022 and weighing 320kg, sold for €3,800 (€11.80/kg).

First prize in the bull weanling class was a Limousin-cross weighing 504kg, which sold for €4,100.

Heifer weanlings from 300kg to 400kg were the prominent stock type, as well as having some of the highest averages, with Belgian Blue-cross heifers in this bracket selling to an average of €5.38/kg, with Limousin-cross and Charolais-cross heifers at €6.01/kg and €5.04/kg respectively.

Factory agents were prominent ringside in securing finished bullocks, heifers and cows as the final push for the Christmas beef market unfolds.

Well-fleshed, young continental cows were in demand, selling for €2.70/kg to €2.90/kg.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bull weanling weighed 504kg and sold for €4,100 (€8.13/kg)./Glenalla Photography

This Shorthorn-cross heifer weighed 272kg and sold for €1,350 (€4.96/kg)./ Glenalla Photography

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 352kg and sold for €2,550 (€724/kg)./ Glenalla Photography

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 350kg and sold for €2,450 (€7/kg)./ Glenalla Photography