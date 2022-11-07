This Shorthorn-cross bull, born March 2022 and weighing 355kg, sold for €960 (€2.70/kg).

Castlerea Mart’s weekly weanling, heifer and cow sale took place on Thursday 4 November, with an entry of almost 770 cattle going through the ring.

There was a clearance rate of 95% on the day, with the top price overall going to a March 2020-born Simmental-cross springer that sold for €2,460.

Likely due to the weather over the past 10 days, the number of cattle being brought forward is increasing, with farmers being faced with no choice only to house or sell.

With input costs continuing to rise, the latter appears to be the most viable option. The only benefit being that farmers appear to be getting rewarded for turning out quality stock.

Weanling bulls

Weanling bulls commanded the highest prices per kg across the board, with bulls weighing 100kg to 200kg averaging €3.26/kg and some of the tops averaging up to €3.50/kg.

Weanling bulls weighing 200kg to 300kg averaged slightly lower at €3.00/kg, with the top end averaging up to €3.60/kg.

One Charolais-cross bull weighing 260kg sold for €1,070 (€4.12/kg), while another weighing 290kg sold for €1,180 (€4.07/kg).

Heavier weanling bulls weighing in the range of 300kg to 400kg generally sold for between €2.35/kg and €3.31/kg, with one Charolais-cross bull weighing 345kg selling for €1,480 (€4.29/kg).

Weanling heifers

Weanling heifers weighing between 100kg and 200kg averaged €2.88/kg, with good-quality continental types making up to €3.50/kg.

Weanling heifers weighing 200kg to 300kg averaged slightly lower at €2.81/kg, with the tops averaging €3.30/kg and slightly higher again for the better quality stock on offer.

One Charolais-cross heifer weighing 270kg sold for €920 (€3.41/kg), with another weighing 250kg selling for €900 (€3.60/kg).

Heavier weanling heifers weighing between 300kg and 400kg ranged in price from €2.38/kg to €3.22/kg. One Charolais-cross heifer weighing 305kg sold for €1,260 (€4.13/kg).

Heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg ranged from €2.14/kg to €2.80/kg, with one Limousin-cross heifer weighing 480kg selling for €1,510 (€3.15/kg).

Heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg averaged €2.75/kg for the top-quality heifers, while those weighing over 600kg typically ranged from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Quality 'holding up'

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Brendan Egan commented: “The weather has flushed out numbers in recent days, but quality is holding up across the board.

"Numbers are growing week on week and sellers seem to be happy. Farmers that are producing quality calves are being rewarded for their efforts, which is great to see.”

In pictures

This Charolais-cross bull, born April 2022 and weighing 275kg, sold for €850 (€3.09/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born March 2020 and weighing 640kg, sold for €1,870 (€2.92/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer, born June 2020 and weighing 655kg, sold for €1,760 (€2.69/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born May 2022 and weighing 280kg, sold for €760 (€2.71/kg).

This Parthenaise-cross heifer, born December 2020 and weighing 605kg, sold €1,690 (€2.79/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born June 2021 and weighing 385kg, sold for €1,130 (€2.93/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born March 2022 and weighing 370kg, sold for €1,060 (€2.86/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born May 2020 and weighing 640kg, sold for €1,970 (€3.08/kg).

This Charolais--cross bull, born April 2022 and weighing 295kg, sold for €1,090 (€3.69/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born April 2021 and weighing 380kg, sold for €1,230 (€3.23/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross, born April 2021 and weighing 410kg, sold for €960 (€2.34/kg).