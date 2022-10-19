Can-Am say the new Traxter 6x6 provides class leading towing, payload and cargo capacity, which come in at 1,360kg, 771kg and 454kg respectively.

BRP (Bombardier Recreational Products) is expanding its Can-Am off-road side by side vehicle (SSV) line-up for 2023 with the addition of the new Traxter 6x6 DPS HD10. Can-Am claim this new unit delivers the functionality of a six-wheel drive vehicle in a workhorse side by side vehicle.

The manufacturer says the new combination means the Traxter 6x6 DPS HD10 can handle everything from hauling machinery to transporting workers and equipment to job sites, while providing owners with comfort, power and performance.

The new SSV enhances the comfort and control of the original Can-Am Traxter with the help of its longer wheelbase and triple axle design, which further spreads the weight of the vehicle. This unit is powered by an 976cc, 82hp V-twin liquid cooled engine from Rotax. It features the Canadian manufacturers own Pro-Torq transmission with the Quick Response System (QRS), high airflow ventilation and electronic drive belt protection.

Can-Am say the new Traxter 6x6 provides class-leading towing, payload and cargo capacity, which come in at 1,360kg, 771kg and 454kg respectively. This is aided by the new extended cargo box, allowing it to carry more equipment.

Integrated design elements include the LinQ quick-attach system, built-in anchors, tie-down points and recesses for easy box separator solutions, which mean it can be customised for the job at hand. Meanwhile, it now features a 40-litre fuel tank.

Can-Am say its R&D team designed the new cab with functionality and comfort in mind. New features include the cab pillars being pushed forward, an open-dash configuration, and a truck-inspired Versa-Pro bench seat that accommodates up to three adults and flips up for additional space in the cab.