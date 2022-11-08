Cowan Bros will be offering the Can-Am range at its two depots based at Mallusk Co Antrim and Eglinton in Co Derry.

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), the parent company behind Can-Am, is continuing to grow its off-road dealer network in Ireland.

The Canadian manufacturer has just appointed Cowan Bros NI Ltd and Pro Trailers & Machinery Ltd as dealers.

Cowan Bros will be offering the Can-Am range at its two depots based at Mallusk, Co Antrim, and Eglinton, Co Derry.

Meanwhile, Pro Trailers & Machinery Ltd is located in Kiltoom, Co Roscommon, close to Athlone.

The manufacturer has said these new additions are part of its off-road (ATVs and UTVs) ongoing expansion plans to increase its share of the utility market. The two new dealers join Kilkenny Quads as official agents.