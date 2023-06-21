The Food Vision 2030 document was prepared by the Government in consultation with all sectors of farming. The report claimed that “Ireland can take a leading position internationally as an advocate of Sustainable Food Systems”.

A key lever towards that objective has been the setting up of three sector-specific focus groups. But can these three groups agree objectives that will dovetail?

Since the delivery of Food Vision two years ago, the landscape has changed significantly. Food Vision was cognisant of climate change and the impending sectoral target facing farming, but the target of a 25% cut in agricultural emissions was still a full year away.

Of course, it isn’t just the carbon targets that are constricting factors for farming. Nitrates changes, in the form of cow banding that have already impacted on dairy farmers, and a possible (likely?) reduction in the 250kg/ha derogation, will hit deeper. This has led to dairy farmers taking on more land, which is impacting on the ability of the tillage sector to achieve its stated goal of significant expansion in acreage. Instead, land is being lost from grain to cows.

Similarly, there is obvious tension between the Food Vision dairy group and its beef and sheep counterparts around voluntary cessation schemes.

Macra’s opposition, saying any such scheme would “fundamentally damage dairy farming for all active producers” is interesting, because if numbers are to be frozen with 2022 as a reference year, just where are young farmers and new entrants going to get cow or carbon allocations from?

Perhaps a more interesting comment was made by IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur, who said a voluntary dairy cull scheme should not be introduced without a parallel suckler cow cull scheme. This runs directly counter to the IFA’s official stance on a suckler exit scheme, which helped influence Minister McConalogue to take his offer of such a scheme off the table.

There is a definite advantage to separating tillage, drystock and dairy into three separate sectoral sub-committees. It gives a sharp focus to the work they do.

The problem is that when that work is done, will the gears mesh? Will the three plans combine to offer a coherent overall roadmap? Or will sectoral squabbling resume the moment they all have to occupy the same space?