British energy regulator OFGEM warned on Monday that there could be a physical shortage of gas over the coming winter. That means rationing, and supplies to Ireland will be in doubt. It is difficult to see how the government could cut back users in Britain without imposing proportionate restrictions on exports, and Britain is the sole source of the pipeline gas which meets around three-quarters of total demand on the island of Ireland. That includes more than half of all requirements for electricity generation, so power stations would see shortages too.

OFGEM’s head of wholesale market management, Grendon Thompson, cautioned that a gas supply emergency would impose load shedding on the largest customers, forcing gas-fired power stations to limit output or to close. Ireland has no gas storage and no capacity to import liquefied natural gas, since there is no LNG terminal. The reserve margin in Irish power stations is tight anyway, so there could be problems this winter, even if Britain is lucky and avoids a gas shortfall.