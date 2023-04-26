Fertiliser prices have seen big price cuts as April comes to a close. \ Philip Doyle

Prices for nitrogen fertiliser fell by £40/t at the outset of this week, bringing CAN to a 16-month low point at £420/t.

There are reports that deals can be done below this level for a full lorry load and payment on delivery.

However, some merchants with older stock continue to quote around £460/t.

Prices are also down for urea, although merchants are generally carrying smaller stocks as the window for efficient use of this product is limited going forward.

Where quotes are available, urea has fallen to lows around £500/t, with protected urea, which can be used in drier conditions, available between £550 and £590/t.

Grassland compounds have also seen significant price corrections. Products like 25-5-5 and 27-4-4 plus sulphur are trading between £520/t and £540/t, while quotes for zero-phosphate products like 22-0-13 start around £470/t.

Speaking at Tuesday’s spring grain conference, Millie Askew from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) said natural gas prices have fallen below 100p/therm, putting them on a par with autumn 2021 levels.

As natural gas accounts for between 60% and 80% of fertiliser production costs, Askew predicted that nitrogen prices will continue to fall in 2023, although they are unlikely to return to 2021 levels when gas prices were more typically in the region of 40p/therm.

