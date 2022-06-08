Suggestions in the trade are indicating a drop in the price of CAN this week to €850/t, however, this is not the case in all parts of the country. Glanbia and Aurivo have been first to move and are quoting farmers €860/t and €850/t respectively for straight nitrogen.

This is a decrease of around €100/t on last week. Prices ranged between €950/t and €970/t right across the country up until now.

Two co-ops in Offaly quoted prices of €900/t. However, prices for CAN were still as high as €960/t in Wexford, €950/t in Tipperary and €930/t in Cork on Wednesday.