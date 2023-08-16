A new project is aiming to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help optimise farm renewable energy generation and consumption. Led by Ulster University and in collaboration with Dale Farm, the PhD project aims to minimise the kWh cost per litre of milk.

Dale Farm will provide access to several robotic and traditional dairy farms to gather data on energy use and renewable generation. PhD candidates from both Northern Ireland and the Republic who are interested in leading the project can now apply.

The PhD candidate will be based in the School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems on the Derry/Londonderry campus of Ulster University. The deadline for applications is August 31, and more information can be found on ulster.ac.uk/doctoralcollege/find-a-phd/1520865