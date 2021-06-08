The canteen is operated independently by KC Catering.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has ordered the factory canteen at ABP Bandon to close following breaches of food safety legislation.

The order followed the discovery of dead mice and rodent droppings by inspectors.

The canteen is operated independently by KC Catering at ABP Food Group's site in Kilbrogan, Bandon, Co Cork.

The FSAI stated that the current pest activity within the food business presents a grave and immediate danger to public health.

Non-compliance

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said food inspectors continue to find unacceptable levels of non-compliance with food safety legislation in some food businesses.

“It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have their premises protected against pests and kept clean,” she said.

“However, time after time inspectors are finding regular incidents of rodent infestations and filthy premises highlighting a disregard for basic food safety management.”