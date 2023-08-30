Many of those hoping to study agriculture will have received offers on Wednesday.

The number of Leaving Cert students choosing agriculture as their first preference course to study in college is up 39% on 2022 figures, according to the Central Applications Office (CAO).

The CAO points required to study agricultural science for level eight courses remain high, with the entrance requirement for the University College Cork (UCC) course set at 496 points, University of Galway at 423, University College Dublin (UCD) at 400 and South East Technological University (Waterford) at 382.

The figures come as the CAO made offers to 57,980 CAO higher and further education applicants on Wednesday.

Veterinary

Elsewhere, there was a 1% decline in the number of students choosing veterinary medicine as their first preference college course this year.

However, the CAO points required for undergraduate entry to veterinary medicine at UCD still remains high for 2023 at 589. The points for undergraduate entry to veterinary nursing at UCD stand at 518.

Some 85% of all CAO applicants who received offers for level eight courses in round one on Wednesday secured one of their top three preferences.

Other agriculture courses

The entry points required for level six and level seven agriculture courses in 2023 were also made clear following the CAO offers.

Students looking to study at Munster Technological University (MTU) will require 331 points, South East Technological University Waterford 321 points and Atlantic Technological University Letterkenny 225 points.

The points for the country's ag science courses have been set for 2023. \ Claire Nash

Due to the demand for places in the BSc agricultural science at University of Galway, there are plans to increase the number of places on offer.

Co-director of the University of Galway BSc in agricultural science Prof Cathal O’Donoghue said: “Demand for agricultural science at the University of Galway has increased in the CAO in 2023.

“First preferences are up 16%, with nearly 400 applicants in total. To meet this increased demand, the University of Galway has decided to increase its number of places.”