Ireland proposes to define a young farmer as aged no more than 40 years of age at any time during the calendar year in which she/he first submits an application under Pillar I or Pillar II measures for young farmer support.\ Claire-Jeanne Nash.

The CAP strategic plan requires member states to set aside at least 3% of its Pillar I budget for young farmers.

In Ireland’s case this equates to an annual fund of €35m for the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers.

This will be distributed to farmers through a combination of a payment per eligible hectare (2% out of the 3%) up to a maximum of 50ha and a higher level of grant aid (remaining 1%) under the next Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme.

Ireland proposes to define a young farmer as no more than 40 years of age at any time during the calendar year in which she/he first submits an application under Pillar I or Pillar II measures for young farmer support.

The young farmer must meet educational qualifications and be setting up as head of a holding, solely or jointly, for the first time or has set up such a holding during the five years preceding the first application.

The maximum duration of support is up to five years.