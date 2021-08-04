This year’s Dairy Beef Calf Programme will be expanded upon in Ireland’s next CAP.
The proposed structure includes two measures: a young calf measure and a growing stage measure.
The first is open to breeding-only dairy herds, while the latter is open to all farmers who own and rear dairy-beef calves. Breeding dairy herds that rear calves can apply for both.
Farmers will complete two actions from a list of category A options and a list of category B options.
Payment rates are unknown as yet and will depend on the actions chosen. The proposed actions are:
Farmers must take a two-hour training course either online or in person every year and attend a half-day livestock handling training course, as a farm safety measure.
SHARING OPTIONS: