The opportunites to voice your opinion on CAP are limited and as such farmers with feedback should not let this opportunity pass. \ Philip Doyle

This CAP consultation has a tight time frame, with just three weeks left to digest the proposed programme and submit feedback.

Given the strong influence it will have on their business for a five-year period, every farmer who has something to contribute should take this opportunity individually or through their farm organisation.

I have already had discussions with some farmers who have said there is a lack of confirmed details on some areas of specific interventions and are seeking more information before making a submission.

The reality is that more details will come to light in the coming weeks but there are also some aspects which may not be expanded upon.

Feedback

This should not deter you from submitting feedback on how you would like an aspect to operate.

The Sheep Welfare Scheme was a firm favourite among farmers and the inclusion of genotyping is a positive in the new scheme.

Farmers would like to see a rolling reference year to better reflect current numbers and a grace period for replacing cull ewes.

Farmers would also like to see hoggets become eligible on 1 January in the year after they are born.