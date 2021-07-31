The proposed Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) in the CAP Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023-2027 is essentially an extension of the Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS) and aims to build on progress made in animal health and welfare under SWS in the 2014-2020 Rural Development Plan.
Ireland’s SWOT analysis of possible measures for the next CAP identified a number of animal welfare issues which prevail and, as such, a needs assessment highlighted the need to continue to improve animal health and welfare in the sheep sector.
