The Sheep Improvement Scheme is aiming to build on the progress of the Sheep Welfare Scheme and follows a similar format with the inclusion of ram genotyping.

The proposed Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) is essentially an extension of the Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS).

Participants will choose to undertake two actions – one from a list of category A options and one from a list of category B options as follows;

Lowland flock category A: lameness control or mineral supplementation of ewes post-mating or parasite control (faecal egg reduction test).

Lowland flock category B: genotyped ram or scanning and recording of results or flystrike control.

Hill flock category A: mineral supplementation of ewes post-mating or meal feeding lambs post-weaning or parasite control (faecal egg reduction test).

Hill flock category B: genotyped ram or scanning and recording of results or mineral supplementation of lambs pre-weaning.

Hill flocks may not choose both mineral supplementation pre-weaning and meal feeding of lambs post-weaning. All farmers must complete a genotyped ram action once during the scheme. Flocks larger than 150 ewes will be required to complete it twice. While no exact details are given, it is likely that farmers will be required to purchase a genotyped ram.

Payment rates are undefined but, similar to SWS, the number of ewes on which the payment will be based will be calculated from historic flock levels. Participants must be a member of the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme.