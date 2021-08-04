The proposed Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) is essentially an extension of the Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS).
Participants will choose to undertake two actions – one from a list of category A options and one from a list of category B options as follows;
Hill flocks may not choose both mineral supplementation pre-weaning and meal feeding of lambs post-weaning. All farmers must complete a genotyped ram action once during the scheme. Flocks larger than 150 ewes will be required to complete it twice. While no exact details are given, it is likely that farmers will be required to purchase a genotyped ram.
Payment rates are undefined but, similar to SWS, the number of ewes on which the payment will be based will be calculated from historic flock levels. Participants must be a member of the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme.
