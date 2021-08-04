The bulk of the CAP proposals are potentially negative for tillage farmers.

Support money is being withdrawn as a result of many of the different proposals and the Protein Aid Scheme is currently the only one that brings some of that money back into the sector.

Changes to the definition of an eligible parcel by the Department will mean many parcels will be effectively bigger from 2023. However, a number of the proposals are up for negotiation in the consultation process, so there is scope to let your voice be heard.

The use of the word ‘arable’ rather than ‘tillage’ makes certain statements confusing.

A decision also has to be made as to the maximum rate of national convergence, ie 85% or higher

Some tillage farmers may be affected by the proposed cap on total payments but the decision remains as to whether this will be capped at an effective rate of €66,000, €100,000 or somewhere in between.

Farmers are being given the opportunity to state what they consider to be unfair in the current proposals and to suggest a better combination of the proposed mechanisms to bring about a fairer distribution of direct payments.

GAEC

Measures for good agricultural and environmental condition (GAEC) indicate tillage management practices to limit the risk of soil degradation, with gradient mentioned once again, and minimum plant cover to avoid bare soil. Rotation is there too but no reference to every field every year.

There is also mention of optional measures to avoid invasive plant species

There is an obligation to have 4% of land devoted to non-productive areas and features (5% environmental focus areas in the last CAP). There is also mention of optional measures to avoid invasive plant species.

Protein aid

Enhanced support for protein crops is proposed. While no details are presented, it is likely that this measure will push up the current area threshold and support to help crop margin in the rotation. The crops eligible for support again include peas, beans and lupins, but other cropping options are under consideration.

Fruit and vegetables

Horticultural food producers are targeted for support for producer organisations – existing and new. The objective is to enable primary producers to improve their position in the value chain.

Applicants will be required to submit a five- to seven-year plan describing actions to achieve selected objectives. A producer organisation must provide a survey of each active farm detailing environmental measures already in place.