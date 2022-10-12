EU flags outside Berlaymont, the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels.

Irish people believe that the CAP has been a good thing for Ireland, a poll has shown. Red C was commissioned by the European Movement Ireland. Fifty-six percent of respondents agreed that the CAP was good for Ireland, with only 10% disagreeing.

Support for the CAP was pretty evenly distributed around the country, and was actually higher in Dublin than in the rest of Leinster or in Connacht-Ulster.

Men were more supportive of the CAP than women, and older respondents were more supportive than younger ones.

The poll found strong support for the EU in general.