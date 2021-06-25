Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will travel to Luxembourg to vote on CAP proposals on Monday. \ Oireachtas TV

The provisional CAP agreement between the Portuguese presidency of the European Council and European Parliament negotiators will require ratification by both institutions before it is introduced.

The details of the proposals were thrashed out in Brussels on Friday 25 June.

EU agriculture ministers will meet on Monday and Tuesday next week in Luxembourg to debate the reform and potentially give their formal approval.

In a brief statement, the Department of Agriculture said Minister McConalogue and his officials would study the detail of the proposal when it is made available in preparation for that meeting.

Challenging process

Speaking on RTÉ Six One News, Minister McConalogue said: “It has been a challenging process getting 27 member states to come together to reach agreement, and also the three institutions of the EU between the Council of Ministers, the Parliament and the Commission.

“I've been fighting very hard over the last number of months to ensure that the deal will be one which works well for Irish farmers, and in particular that we actually have the flexibility to decide some key issues ourselves and to shape our own national CAP plan.”

Flexibility

Minister McConalogue said it was critical that Ireland had flexibility to make decisions around the distribution of payments and on the funding for eco schemes.

“In relation to Pillar I payments, they have always been a very strong mechanism for supporting family farm incomes. So I have been very keen to ensure that that aspect is protected.

“But also then in terms of Pillar II, that we do deliver the ambition that's required there on the environment, for example, and framing schemes that work for farmers and work for the environment.”

Agreement

The Minister stressed it was important that a final CAP deal was agreed as soon as possible, as its introduction has already been delayed by two years and farmers require certainty.

The agreement will also have to be voted on by the full European Parliament, which is scheduled to meet on 5 July in Strasbourg.

The grouping of Green MEPs in the parliament, including Green Party MEP from Ireland South Grace O’Sullivan, have already stated they intend to vote down the proposals.