The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) has said that convergence is the biggest threat to the future of the active tillage farmer and has insisted on a maximum rate of 85%, as well as targeted money from Pillar II to the tillage sector to counteract the negative impact of convergence.

The group called for €15,000 per tillage farm to be made available for an environmental scheme specific to the tillage sector. “Our soil is our greatest asset and measures to promote its value and purpose are a must,” it said.

The IGGG called on the Government to give flexibility under GAEC 8 and 9, which relate to crop rotation and the dedication of 4% of arable land to non-productive areas.

“We have limited markets for many crops and difficult weather at harvest and planting times. A forced rotation would drive smaller and mixed farmers out of the sector,” the submission stated.

It also called for the Protein Aid Scheme’s budget to be expanded to allow for a payment of €350/ha (€142/ac) and a long-term commitment to the Straw Incorporation Measure.

The group wants to see the area which can be applied for raised and the budget increased.

The IGGG questioned the increase in the width of margins at watercourses from 2m to 3m.

The IGGG stated that there was no requirement in either the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme or the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme to use domestically produced feed despite the higher carbon footprint of much of the imported grain.