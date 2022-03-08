Biomethane is set to play a key role in the EU's energy mix.

Funds from the Common Agricultural Policy are set to be used to ramp up renewable biomethane production across the EU in an effort to reduce Europe’s dependency on Russian gas.

In a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, European Commission executive vice-president Frans Timmermans and Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson announced a major new renewable energy package to ramp up renewable energy production across the bloc.

RePowerEU is a new package of measures which aim to reduce demand for Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of this year, with further measures to cut our dependence over the coming decade.

Measures

Among the measures included in the package are to increase biomethane production from anaerobic digestion to 35bcm by 2030.

“We will use the CAP to help farmers become energy producers,” said Timmermans.

Other measures in the package include increasing solar energy production, increasing green hydrogen innovation and production, reducing red tape and lead-in times for renewable energy projects, double insulation rate of heat pumps and increasing imports of LNG.

More to follow.